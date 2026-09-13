Priyank Kharge warns Pratap Simha over threat to enter police station

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has hit back at former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha over his warning that he would enter a police station if an inspector again made what he described as threatening remarks against youngsters.

Kharge, in a strongly worded post on social media, said Simha was free to enter the police station but warned that doing so could lead to his arrest and being sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

“An open invitation to the person who has said he will enter the police station. Once he enters, arrangements will be made to send him straight to Parappana Agrahara, free of cost,” Kharge said.

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The Home Minister accused the former MP of making provocative statements and attempting to remain politically relevant. Without naming Simha initially, Kharge described him as a “street rowdy from Mysuru” and criticised him for allegedly making threats against the police.

Kharge said the Home Department would not hesitate to initiate legal action against anyone who obstructed the police from performing their duties and maintaining law and order.

“Whoever obstructs the police in maintaining law and order will face legal action without any consideration,” he said, adding that attempts to exploit sensitive situations to disturb social harmony would not be tolerated.

The Home Minister also said the government would not allow the morale of the police force to be weakened. His remarks came against the backdrop of a controversy involving T. Narasipura police inspector Dhananjay in Mysuru district.

A video of the inspector’s remarks during a peace meeting held ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations had recently gone viral on social media. In the video, the inspector was heard warning that action would be taken if firecrackers were burst in front of a mosque.

The remarks triggered criticism, with Simha strongly objecting to the manner in which the police officer had addressed youngsters. The former MP subsequently warned that he would enter the police station himself if the inspector repeated such comments.

Simha had criticised what he described as an authoritarian attitude among the police, saying officers should not threaten youngsters. He also questioned why restrictions were allegedly being applied differently to Hindu festivals and the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

“Keep the arrogance of the British era in your homes. Who are you to threaten youngsters? If you speak like this again, I will enter the police station myself,” Simha had said.

He further alleged that the inspector had spoken in an inappropriate manner and said such conduct was unacceptable from a police officer.

Kharge’s response has now escalated the verbal confrontation, with the Home Minister making it clear that the government would stand behind the police in maintaining law and order.

The controversy has also raised questions over the manner in which police officers should communicate during peace meetings held ahead of religious festivals, particularly in areas where communal sensitivities require careful handling.

While Simha has demanded accountability for the inspector’s remarks, Kharge has focused on the need to prevent individuals from threatening or obstructing police personnel. The dispute comes at a time when authorities are emphasising the importance of maintaining communal harmony during festival celebrations.