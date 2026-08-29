RSS defamation case: Priyank Kharge, Nalapad granted bail

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACJM) Court in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 29, in connection with a private complaint alleging derogatory remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The case was initiated following a private complaint filed by RSS worker A. Tejas, who alleged that Kharge and Nalapad had shared or made objectionable content concerning the organisation.

Taking up the complaint, the Bengaluru court had earlier issued summons directing both leaders to appear personally before it. In compliance with the court’s order, Kharge and Nalapad appeared before the court on August 29.

Following their appearance, the court granted bail to both accused.

The complaint pertains to alleged defamatory and derogatory content against the RSS. The complainant has sought legal action over the alleged social media post, leading to the proceedings before the magistrate court.

The appearance of the Congress leaders comes against the backdrop of a continuing political and legal dispute over comments and social media posts concerning the RSS and its functioning.

With the court granting bail, the case will now proceed further in accordance with the law. The allegations made in the private complaint are yet to be adjudicated by the court.