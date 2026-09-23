Fake NOC, RC racket uncovered in Bengaluru vehicle fraud cases

Bengaluru: Police have uncovered an alleged vehicle fraud racket in Bengaluru in which loan-default cars were acquired at low prices, forged documents were prepared to conceal the outstanding dues and the vehicles were subsequently sold to buyers at substantially higher rates.

Annapoorneshwarinagar police arrested Gurupasad in one of the cases after allegedly tracing a network that targeted vehicle owners who were unable to repay their loans. According to the police, Gurupasad would establish contact with such owners and assure them that he would settle the pending loan and find buyers for their vehicles.

The owners were allegedly given around Rs 1-2 lakh before handing over their vehicles. However, instead of clearing the outstanding loans, the accused allegedly arranged for the cars to be sold to other persons for amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Police said Gurupasad allegedly avoided the original owners after receiving the sale proceeds. Similar cases have reportedly been registered against him at Wilson Garden, Subramanyapura and Adugodi police stations.

The investigation led to the seizure of 14 cars, a goods vehicle, two autorickshaws and six motorcycles. Police estimated the combined value of the recovered vehicles at Rs 1.51 crore.

More arrests in Wilson Garden

Meanwhile, Wilson Garden police have arrested three other suspects — Somesh, Santosh and Prabhakar — in a separate case involving alleged forgery of vehicle documents.

Investigators said the accused allegedly bought cars carrying unpaid loans and created fake No Objection Certificates to make it appear that the financial liabilities had been settled. They allegedly used the forged NOCs to prepare counterfeit registration certificates before selling the vehicles.

The investigation also reportedly uncovered a wider document-forgery operation. Police recovered old property papers, title documents and land records allegedly carrying forged references to the Karnataka government, Mysuru authorities and the BDA.

Eleven cars have been seized in the Wilson Garden case. Police are now investigating whether the accused were linked to other vehicle transactions and whether additional customers were cheated through the alleged fake-document network.