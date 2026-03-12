Fake website offering Kerala lottery tickets detected, cyber police launch probe

Thiruvananthapuram: A probe has been launched after authorities detected a fake website of the Kerala lottery offering online ticket purchase, police said on Thursday, March 12.

The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police registered a case and began an investigation following a complaint lodged by the Deputy Director of the Kerala Lottery Directorate on Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, the Kerala Lottery Directorate recently learned of the fake website keralastatelottery.site.

The website carried the department’s official emblem, pictures of Kerala ministers, and details taken from the official website, police said.

Claiming to be the official website, it is suspected of running fake online lotteries that offer rewards.

Police said that people who logged in to the website were also provided with lottery details via WhatsApp.

Police said the number of people who may have lost money after purchasing lotteries on the website is under investigation.

Details are also being collected about those who created and operated the website, police added.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for cheating and impersonation.

Kerala lotteries are widely popular, and people from neighbouring states also purchase tickets.

The Kerala Lottery department conducts lottery draws daily.