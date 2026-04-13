False, defamatory: Telangana hospital defends interns over viral reel row

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana’s Adilabad has strongly denied allegations that its interns were filming social media reels during working hours inside the hospital, calling the claims “misleading, defamatory and a gross distortion of reality.”

The controversy erupted after several videos from an Instagram account, Arcadianzz.grad, purportedly linked to RIMS interns, showed them filming reels inside the hospital. The posts, which have since been deleted, drew sharp criticism online, with some accusing the interns of “turning the hospital into a film studio” and faulting the administration for failing to act.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 12, on behalf of the interns and house surgeons, the institute pushed back against “a campaign of misinformation.”

“The reports have portrayed interns as negligent, irresponsible and unprofessional, alleging misconduct such as creating social media content during duty hours and compromising patient care. These allegations are categorically false and baseless,” the statement said.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana's Adilabad has refuted the "false" allegations that its interns were making reels during working hours inside the hospital, accounting as unprofessional behaviour.



Several now-deleted videos from the institute's… pic.twitter.com/mpuxJlcZHn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 13, 2026

Videos filmed off-duty, says institute

RIMS clarified that the videos were recorded strictly during off-duty hours, in non-clinical and non-sensitive areas, and had no bearing on patient care or hospital operations.

The institute said the coverage had caused serious harm to the interns, including defamation, violation of personal privacy through the unauthorised use of their visuals, mental harassment and damage to their professional reputation and the institution’s dignity.

It also contextualised the reels as a coping mechanism for one of the most gruelling phases of medical training. Interns routinely work shifts of 48 to 72 hours, face high patient loads and are regularly exposed to critical medical environments, the statement noted.

RIMS strongly condemned the “irresponsible and unethical” misinformation, specifically rejecting claims that interns had filmed videos inside operating theatres, on medical equipment or in patient wards.