Family members of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief killed in Israeli strike

A number of family members of Al Jazeera Arabic’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh— including his wife, son and daughter, were killed on Wednesday, October 25 in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

Israeli airstrike targetted their shelter home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Speaking to the media, Dahdouh said, “The Israeli bombing targeted my family in an area far from northern Gaza, which the occupation army requested to evacuate.”

“You (Israel) take revenge on us with our children?” he added. “It’s okay. To God we belong and to him we return.”

He later stated that his tears were not a result of collapse, fear or cowardice but rather of humanity.

“This is the occupation’s policy, and this is our destiny and our choice, and we will not deviate,” Dahdouh added.

#عاجل | استشهاد عدد من أفراد عائلة الزميل وائل الدحدوح بمن فيهم زوجته وابنه وابنته في قصف إسرائيلي استهدف منزله#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/7HxCZdzxMg — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) October 25, 2023

الزميل وائل الدحدوح عقب استشهاد زوجته وابنه وابنته في قصف إسرائيلي استهدف منزله: ما رأيتموه هذا دموع الإنسانية وليس دموع الانهيار والخوف والجبن وليخسأ جيش الاحتلال#الأخبار#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/gt7mwrZMai — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) October 25, 2023

الأستاذ الكبير وائل الدحدوح @WaelDahdouh خلال الدخول لإلقاء نظرة على عائلته الشهيدة بقصف الاحتلال الصهيوني على #غزة pic.twitter.com/RyewLAkowQ — Yasser (@Yasser_Gaza) October 25, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the death toll as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Strip had risen to 6,546 deaths, including 2,704 children, 1,584 women, and 364 elderly people, in addition to the wounding of 17,439 Palestinians with various injuries.

The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli occupation committed 44 massacres in the past hours, claiming the lives of 756 people, including 344 children, in addition to wounding 1,142 Palestinians with various injuries.

It added, “Statistics show that 65 percent of this week’s victims were in the southern Gaza Strip, which the Israeli occupation claims are safe.”