Family of 6 mysteriously disappears from Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A happy family of six has suddenly disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The household included a couple, their three young children, and the mother’s younger sister. They lived in a cozy home in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, and were well-liked by neighbours and friends alike.

One night, the couple, Mahesh and Uma, along with other family members, including three children, packed their bags and left without telling anyone where they were going. They just said goodbye to their landlord and left. This made everyone in the town very curious and worried.

Mahesh’s brother-in-law Bhikshapati filed a complaint with the police on the information of the house owner.

The father worked hard to provide for his family, but they were facing some financial problems. The mother was very supportive, and they always worked together to make their family happy. When the mother’s younger sister, Sandhya, came to live with them, it brought more joy to their home. However, she too left with the couple.

The police started looking for them, checking cameras and talking to people in the town. They found that the six people booked an auto and had gone to the MGBS station from Bowenpally.

Even though many people were searching, the family was nowhere to be found.