Family of brain dead Hyderabad constable donates his organs

After receiving intensive care at the hospital for 22 days, Shyam Sundar's health didn't get any better. Eventually, on February 18, doctors declared him brain dead

Published: 19th February 2024 8:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a heartfelt gesture of generosity, the family of 41-year-old police constable Mekala Shyam Sundar, residing in Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district, has chosen to donate his organs.

On January 27, he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed at home. His family quickly took him to Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar.

Even after receiving intensive care at the hospital for 22 days, Shyam Sundar’s health didn’t get any better. Eventually, on February 18, doctors declared him brain dead.

Under the guidance of Jeevandan organ donation coordinators, the family received counseling sessions. Understanding the profound impact, Mekala Likhitha, Shyam Sundar’s wife, consented to the organ donation.

Following the necessary procedures, surgeons retrieved three vital organs: two corneas and one liver, which were then allocated to deserving recipients in accordance with organ donation guidelines.

