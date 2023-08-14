Family of murdered madrasa student in Assam demands death penalty for accused

The villagers present at the burial demanded that the accused responsible for the heinous murder receive the death penalty.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th August 2023 1:39 pm IST
Representational photo (ANI Photo)

Guwahati: Following the brutal murder of a 12-year-old madrasa student in Assam’s Cachar district, the victim’s family and friends have demanded the death penalty for the accused.

BookMyMBBS

Rabijul Hussain’s beheaded body was discovered in the dormitory of the Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in Dholai area on Sunday.

Following an autopsy of the body, he was buried on Monday.

MS Education Academy

The villagers present at the burial demanded that the accused responsible for the heinous murder receive the death penalty.

Also Read
Nearly 84 percent students clear UP madrasa board examination

A police officer said that Rajibul Hussain went to his room to sleep after dinner on Saturday night and when a madrasa teacher entered the dorm room to awake the pupils up for “Fazr Namaz”, he discovered the beheaded body lying on the floor.

According to accounts, the madrasa administration promptly notified the Cachar police once the body was found.

After arriving at the scene, the police retrieved the body and detained three teachers, along with about 20 other students who were housemates with Hussain.

The madrasa has currently been sealed.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th August 2023 1:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button