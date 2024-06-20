Family unfollows Sonakshi Sinha on Insta ahead of her wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is the daughter of well-known actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, is all set to get married to the love of her life and actor Zaheer Iqbal. The couple, who have been secretly dating for many years now, are set to tie the knot on June 23rd. It will be a registered marriage followed by a party at Bastian in Mumbai. This news has created a lot of excitement among fans and the media.

Before the wedding, Sonakshi has been spending time with Zaheer and his family. A sweet picture of her with Zaheer’s family was shared by her sister-in-law, Sanam Ratansi, on Instagram.

However, an interesting observation by a Reddit user pointed out a peculiar detail: Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, and her brother, Luv Sinha, do not follow her on Instagram anymore. This raised questions among fans, given Sonakshi’s close-knit family image.

Despite this, Luv Sinha has remained tight-lipped about the matter, stating to ETimes, “I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter.”

Shatrughan Sinha’s Response

There were rumors that Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, was upset and might not attend the wedding. But he confirmed that he will definitely be there. In an interview, he said, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has been busy with her upcoming projects, while Zaheer Iqbal is also making strides in his career. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple has found time for each other, strengthening their bond and commitment.