Family week in Bigg Boss OTT 2, here’s who all will enter

Mumbai: One of the most highly anticipated episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just around the corner i.e., family week. Viewers and fans eagerly await the emotional and heartwarming moment when the family members of the contestants step into the Bigg Boss house.

This much-loved tradition has become an integral part of the show, evoking a rollercoaster of emotions as contestants reunite with their loved ones amidst the drama and challenges of the game.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Family Week

Let’s take a sneak peek into which family members of the contestants will grace the show.

Avinash Sachdev – Mother

Abhishek Malhan – Mother

Jiya Shankar – Mother

Falaq Naaz – Mother

Manisha Rani – Sister

Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid – Video message from family

Elvish Yadav – Friend (Jatt Prabhjot as per source, but not confirmed)

Aashika Bhatia – Mother

According to sources close to the show, family members of the contestants are likely to enter next week as finale of BB OTT 2 is slowly approaching. However, the exact day and date of this emotional episode have not been announced by the makers yet.

