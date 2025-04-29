Fan builds temple, Installs golden idol for Samantha’s birthday

Hyderabad: April 28th is a special day for Samantha’s fans as they celebrate her birthday in grand style. This year, one fan’s gesture stood out and caught everyone’s attention online. Sandeep, a car driver from Alapadu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, did something extraordinary — he built a temple dedicated to Samantha!

‘The Temple of Samantha’

Three years ago, Sandeep set up a small temple with a statue of Samantha in his house compound. Initially, the statue was trolled for not resembling her. But this year, to mark her birthday, he replaced it with a golden-colored statue, making the temple shine brighter than ever. Sandeep also organized cake cutting and food donation events for orphans and the elderly.

From Admirer to Devotee

Sandeep’s admiration for Samantha started back in 2010 after watching her debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave. But what truly touched his heart was her charity work, especially through the Pratyusha Foundation, where Samantha helped children undergo heart surgeries. Inspired by her kindness, he decided to honor her not just as a star, but like a goddess.

Every year on Samantha’s birthday, Sandeep celebrates by doing good deeds like feeding needy children. His love and respect for Samantha aren’t just about movies — it’s about the good she brings into the world.

In India, fans building temples for their favorite stars isn’t new. Celebrities like Khushbu, Namitha, and Rajinikanth have experienced the same devotion. Now, Samantha proudly joins that special list, thanks to a true fan’s endless love.