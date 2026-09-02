Fan dies while putting up Pawan Kalyan’s birthday banner

Hyderabad: What began as an enthusiastic celebration of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s birthday ended in tragedy in Andhra Pradesh, after a fan died of an electric shock while putting up a flex banner in Amalapuram on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rolla Prem Kumar, a resident of Benda Murlanka. According to reports, Prem Kumar suffered the fatal electric shock while attempting to install a flex banner near a college in Amalapuram as part of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday celebrations.

Prem Kumar was reportedly working in Hyderabad and had returned to his hometown along with his friends to take part in celebrations marking the birthday of his favourite actor and leader.

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The incident has left his family, friends and local residents in shock.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks involved in putting up large banners and flexes during fan celebrations. Authorities have repeatedly urged people to exercise caution and avoid coming into contact with electrical wires while installing banners.

Despite such warnings, youngsters often take risks while putting up oversized flexes and banners, particularly during celebrations of popular film stars and political leaders.

Pawan Kalyan’s birthday is being celebrated across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday, with fans organising various events and programmes to mark the occasion.

As of now, Pawan Kalyan has not publicly reacted to the incident.