Fan falls at Jr NTR’s feet, Actor’s reaction goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Jr NTR paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather and legendary leader N. T. Rama Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary on Wednesday. The actor visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad and offered floral tributes in the presence of fans, supporters, and party workers.

Jr NTR’s Emotional Message for NTR Garu

Jr NTR shared an emotional post on social media remembering NTR Garu’s contribution to Telugu cinema and politics. He described his grandfather as an eternal inspiration whose legacy continues to live in the hearts of Telugu people.

Fans across social media appreciated the actor for honouring the legendary leader with love and respect. Many users shared old memories, photos, and emotional messages remembering NTR Garu’s influence on Telugu culture and society.

Fan Falls at Jr NTR’s Feet During NTR Ghat Visit

During the memorial visit, an unexpected moment grabbed everyone’s attention online. Amid heavy crowd and tight security, a fan accidentally lost balance and fell near Jr NTR while trying to greet him.

Instead of ignoring the situation, Jr NTR calmly stopped, helped the fan get back on his feet, and briefly interacted with him before moving ahead. Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the actor for his humble and caring gesture.

Several clips from the visit showed Jr NTR greeting fans and spending time at the flower-decorated memorial site.

PM Narendra Modi Also Pays Tribute to NTR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He praised the legendary actor-politician for his contribution to public welfare, governance, and Indian cinema.

NTR remains one of the most influential personalities in Telugu history. Apart from acting in over 300 films, he also founded the Telugu Desam Party and served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Jr NTR’s Upcoming Movie Dragon

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with his upcoming action drama Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1967 opium trade and global drug war. The movie is expected to release worldwide in June 2027.