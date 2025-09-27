Fancy number auction: Miryalaguda RTO office earns Rs 17.29L in a day

Hyderabad: The Motor Vehicles Inspector (MVI) office at Miryalaguda recorded impressive revenue on Friday, September 26, through fancy registration number auctions.

Miryalguda officials said a total of 12 vehicle registrations brought in Rs 17.29 lakh to the department.

The number “TG05C9999” emerged as the most sought-after, fetching a whopping Rs 10.58 lakh. Out of five contenders in the bidding, Aditya Rice Enterprises won the number with the highest bid.

Two other numbers also attracted attention in the auction. “TG05E0009” fetched Rs 2.90 lakh, while “TG05E0003” was sold for Rs 2.61 lakh.

Recently, a businessman from the city made headlines by spending Rs 12,49,999 to secure the registration plate ‘TG 07 R 9999’ at an auction conducted by the Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Manikonda.

Prominent Tollywood actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also made headlines by securing the highly sought-after ‘0001’ registration number for Rs 7.75 lakh in Hyderabad.