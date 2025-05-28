Fancy number plate ‘9999’ fetches record price in Hanumakonda

While the government had fixed the base price at Rs 50,000, the bidding saw intense competition.


Representative Image

Hyderabad: A fancy vehicle registration number has fetched a record price of Rs 12.60 lakh in Hanumakonda district, Telangana.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials at the district transport office in Chintagattu camp, Hasanparthy mandal, invited online tenders for the registration number “TGA 03A 9999”.



The highest bid came from the management of Kaveri Engineering, based in Hanumakonda, who quoted Rs 12.60 lakh for the coveted number during the online auction held on Tuesday, May 27.

Notably, several other participants submitted bids up to Rs 12 lakh, highlighting the strong demand for the unique number plate.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Hyderabad in April 2025 earned Rs 37.15 lakh from the auction of fancy vehicle registration numbers.

Among the bidders, prominent Tollywood actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna made headlines by securing the highly sought-after ‘0001’ registration number for Rs 7.75 lakh.

