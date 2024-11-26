Fancy TG number plates sold for Rs 52 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It’s raining money literally! The Telangana transport department earned a whooping Rs 52.52 lakh through an auction of fancy TG number plates online on Tuesday, November 26.

“The transport department had put up an auction of nine fancy TG number plates for online auction on Tuesday and through bidding earned an amount of Rs 52, 52,283,” said the joint transport commissioner Ramesh.

The TG 09 D 0001 was sold for Rs 11, 11,111; TG 09 D 0009 – Rs 10,40,000, TG 09 C 9999 – Rs 7,19,999, TG 09 D 0006 – Rs 3,65,000, TG 09 D 0005 – Rs 3,45,000, TG 09 D 0007 – Rs 2,06,569, TG 09 D 0019 – Rs 1,95,009, TG 09 D 0099 – Rs. 1,85,000, and TG 09 D 0077 – Rs 1,17,789.

Earlier in July, the Secunderabad RTO amassed a sum of Rs 18.28 lakh as fancy TG number plates were auctioned in the city.

Several number plates were auctioned off at the program with three fancy numbers being sold for lakhs of rupees. The number plate TG 10 9999 was sold for Rs 6,00,999 with five contenders competing against each other to acquire it.

The next number plates that were the most in-demand, 10A 0001 and 10A 0009 were sold for Rs 3.60 lakh and 2.61 lakh each respectively, to different buyers. However, the last of the lot, ‘TG-10A-0005’, was only sold for Rs 51,500 only.

Earlier this year, the RTA amassed a sum of Rs 30 lakh as the auctioning of fancy TG plates began in the city. The TG series was released at an event held at the RTA headquarters in Khairtabad in March.

The Congress-run Telangana government, earlier this year, decided to change the state’s abbreviation from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’.