Fans angry over Pushpa 2, say remove ‘Allu Arjun, Rashmika also’

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for Pushpa 2: The Rule as the movie is set to release on December 5. But instead of excitement, fans are worried due to delays, controversies, and backstage drama. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is facing many challenges.

Social Media Feuds

What started as fun rivalries between Allu Arjun’s fans and Pawan Kalyan’s supporters has turned toxic. Social media is flooded with fights, hashtags, and banners, creating negativity around the film.

Music Problems: Too Many Composers?

Pushpa 2: Changes in Background Score

Devi Sri Prasad, the composer for the first film, was initially set to handle the sequel’s music. But latest updates say the team wasn’t satisfied, so they brought in Thaman S, Sam CS, and Ajaneesh Loknath to work on different parts of the score. Fans now fear the music might feel disconnected.

Sam CS recently hinted at scoring a major sequence, but fans are unsure if Devi Sri Prasad’s work will remain in the final cut.

Rushed Production Leaves Fans Worried

The movie finished filming just days before its release, leaving little time for editing and final touches. Fans are frustrated with tweets like, “Will the editing be rushed?” and “Are the lead actors even part of the movie anymore?” “Remove Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also from the film”.

Item song lo kuda sreeleela tisesi saipallavi pettu ko manu bro — THE SUKUMAR ⱽᴰ¹² (@_thesukumar__) November 27, 2024

Movie release daggarilo pettukoni eppudu entra e rotha — Teja Chowdary (@TejaChowdary921) November 27, 2024

Inkaa 1 week eh undhi. Censor avvaledhu. 3D rendering eppudu avvaali, Dolby Cinema, IMAX remastering eppudu avvaali, BGM, mixing & mastering eppudu avvaali, asala final copy vacchi adhi censor ayyi eppudu deliver avvaali. Worst planning for such a massive pan-india film. — 𝙻𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚁𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 (@singamalai_24) November 27, 2024

Director ni kuda marche avaksam vunda bro — THE SUKUMAR ⱽᴰ¹² (@_thesukumar__) November 27, 2024

Dec 4 ki janalki ardam aithadi👍🏻👍🏻

How to ruin movie with mamooth hype with over confidence 👍🏻👍🏻 — CHOWPOND (@akramboyfan) November 27, 2024

Pushpa 2 Actors in Legal Scandals

Sritej, who plays Pushpa’s brother, is in trouble. A woman accused him of cheating, abuse, and taking Rs. 20 lakhs with false promises of marriage. Another actor, Jagadish Pratap, was linked to a case involving a woman’s suicide last year. These issues are worrying fans about the film’s reputation.