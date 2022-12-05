Fans call Hansika Motwani a ‘Muslim bride’, here’s why

Hyderabad: Social media is flooded with Hansika Motwani’s wedding visuals and fans can’t stop gushing over them. The actress got married to her longtime beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Pictures and videos from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities are circulating online.

While scrolling through social media, we stumbled upon a few videos and pictures of Hansika in traditional Gharara that she wore for her Sufi night (one of her pre-wedding festivities). She completed her look with a traditional Nizami jhoomar (passa), maang tika and a big necklace.

Visuals from Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya’s Sufi night were shared on the actor’s fan pages. While several fans complimented her dreamy Sufi look, some went on to call her a ‘Muslim bride’. One user commented, “Nikaah so she probably converted.” Check out a few comments below.

POV: You're my heart's dancing partner, and I could dance with you forever 🫶🏻😍🫰🏻

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya dancing hearts out on Sufi night from their wedding festivities 😍✨️💕

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony last night. Check out a few pictures below.

Sohael was earlier married to Hansika’s best friend Rinky Bajaj. Hansika, on the other hand, was earlier dating actor Simbu but they called it quit in 2014.