Fans call him ‘Indian Atif Aslam’: Meet Kriti Sanon’s brother-in-Law

Stebin Ben, Nupur's fiance, is a popular singer known for his songs like Baarish Ban Jaana and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd January 2026 7:01 pm IST
Atif Aslam
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon

Mumbai: Actress Nupur Sanon, the sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, has announced her engagement to singer Stebin Ben. The engagement happened in a beautiful setting on a yacht, with Stebin proposing to Nupur with a romantic gesture. He knelt down on one knee, surrounded by dancers holding placards that read, “Will you marry me?” Nupur shared the special moment on social media, showing off her diamond engagement ring and posting pictures of the celebration. One photo even showed Kriti Sanon hugging the newly engaged couple.

In her post, Nupur shared her happiness, writing, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.” Fans and celebrities, including Karan Tacker and Zaheer Iqbal, sent their congratulations in the comments.

Stebin Ben – Kriti Sanon’s New Family Member

Stebin Ben, Nupur’s fiancé, is a popular singer known for his songs like “Baarish Ban Jaana” and “Rula Ke Gaya Ishq.” He is often compared to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam because of their similar voices. Stebin has embraced these comparisons, saying he feels proud to be compared to a legendary singer like Atif. 

“Mubarak

He explained that he enjoys singing Atif’s songs because their voices match well and people love it. Stebin is also working on his own original songs, hoping to establish his unique style.

Stebin’s Journey to Fame

Stebin was born in Bhopal and initially dreamed of becoming an engineer or pilot, but he followed his passion for singing. After moving to Mumbai in 2016, he started performing at local events. His big break came when his cover of “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai” went viral. Stebin has since worked on several hit songs and built a strong fanbase. He is also known for performing at weddings and corporate events.

Stebin and Nupur are now planning their wedding in Udaipur on January 11, 2024, in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
