Fans can’t believe Nick Jonas’ pre-concert jam is this Bollywood hit

Nick Jonas has a fun and energetic ritual before every concert, and it comes with a Bollywood twist. The singer recently revealed that he likes to warm up before his shows by dancing to “Aavan Javan” from the film War 2. The song, featuring Hrithik Roshan, has clearly become Nick’s favourite pre-show anthem.

A video of Nick enjoying the track surfaced online and quickly went viral. In the clip, the global pop star is seen vibing to the beats and getting into the zone before heading on stage. The moment became even more special when Priyanka Chopra reshared the video on her social media, proudly supporting her husband and his Bollywood-inspired music choice.

The video soon caught the attention of Bollywood stars as well. Hrithik Roshan reacted to Nick’s post with a simple but impactful comment, writing, “I agree.” His response instantly delighted fans, who loved seeing the actor acknowledge the unexpected global appreciation for the song.

Adding to the buzz, Kiara Advani also reacted to the post, dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Her reaction further fueled excitement around the track and showed how the song continues to make waves even after the film’s release.

Fans across social media praised Nick for embracing Indian music so openly. Many credited Priyanka for introducing him to Bollywood culture, music, and dance. Nick has often spoken about how his wife has helped him explore and appreciate Indian traditions.

This viral moment once again proves that music has no boundaries. From Bollywood beats to international concert stages, Nick Jonas’ pre-show ritual has created a perfect crossover that fans simply can’t get enough of.