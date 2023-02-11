Fans concerned for Rubina Dilaik’s health after her latest pic

Mumbai: Gorgeous TV actress and Bigg Boss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s fans might be in stress and there is a reason to get worried. Fans are asking Rubina questions on social media after she dropped pictures of her swollen face and lips on Instagram.

The actress shared the latest pictures and captioned the post, ”’fever, sore throat, infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck (without fillers)…. And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself… wtf.”

Rubina Dilaik mentioned that she is down with a fever and sore throat. She also said that she is looking like a duck. Moments after she dropped the pictures, fans started reacting in the comments box. Some doubted whether she is really Rubina and others prayed for her speedy recovery. Check out some comments here

As Rubina clearly mentioned that she looks like a Duck due to her fever and swollen throat, fans are speculating that she had done the lip job and it has gone wrong. There are rumours that her lips seem swollen because she has been injected with Botox by doctors after doing a lip job.

Relevant to mention here that earlier lip jobs went wrong with various actresses and their facial features changed completely. Gauahar Khan, Angelina Jolie, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and Zareen Khan are among the top actors who do not seem satisfied after doing lip jobs.

Rubina Dilaik became popular after playing Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Hope she will recover and leave her fans in awe with her new looks and roles.