Fans from India, Pakistani upset over Wahaj Ali’s new drama

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali is known for his remarkable performances in popular dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein. His portrayal of Murtasim in Tere Bin became a global sensation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Tere Bin 2. Despite the official announcement in December 2023, there has been no further update on the highly anticipated sequel.

Amidst this anticipation, Wahaj Ali surprised his fans with a new announcement. The actor took to Instagram to unveil the posters of his upcoming drama Sunn Mere Dil, which stars Maya Ali as the female lead opposite him.

In his post, Wahaj wrote, “This year, discover a new meaning of love with 7th Sky Entertainment’s highly anticipated mega signature project Sunn Mere Dil. Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali will make you fall in love with their stellar performances. First look releasing on 12th September 8:00 PM. Coming soon only on Geo Entertainment!”

While the announcement of Sunn Mere Dil has excited many, a section of fans expressed disappointment as they were eagerly waiting for an update on Tere Bin 2, particularly the reunion of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi.

Sunn Mere Dil is a mega-budget drama set to air soon on Geo Entertainment. The show boasts a star-studded cast, including Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Hira Mani, and Usama Khan. Written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan, the premiere date is yet to be revealed.