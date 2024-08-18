Fans gear up for Chiranjeevi’s classic re-release

Hyderabad: The trend of bringing back classic films continues, with another top superstar joining in. After the successful re-releases of Mahesh Babu’s movies like Murari and Okkadu, it’s now the turn of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s hit films Indra and Shankar dada MBBS.

Indra is getting the most attention, creating a lot of excitement among fans. The movie is set to be re-released in 4K on August 22nd, and fans are eager to see it on the big screen again. The response has been amazing, with many theaters already sold out.

Indra, first released in 2002, was a huge success and made Chiranjeevi even more popular. Directed by B. Gopal and produced by Ashwini Dutt, the film features a powerful performance by Chiranjeevi, along with strong roles by Sonali Bendre, the late Aarthi Agarwal, Prakash Raj, and others. The music by Mani Sharma also contributed to the film’s success.

The 4K re-release is bringing back memories for longtime fans and introducing this classic to a new generation. Theaters are seeing a high demand, with advance tickets selling fast. This re-release is expected to bring back the excitement that made Indra so popular 20 years ago.

As August 22nd approaches, fans are looking forward to experiencing the grandeur of Indra once more on the big screen. This re-release is a celebration of one of Chiranjeevi’s most beloved films, allowing both old and new fans to enjoy the magic of Indra again.