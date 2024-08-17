Fans go gaga as Munawar Faruqui makes surprise visit to Charminar

Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui, the well-known comedian, actor, and winner of Bigg Boss 17, is about to start a new chapter in his career with his first web series, ‘First Copy.’ He is currently busy filming in Hyderabad.
Munawar has a 24-day shooting schedule and is working at the famous Ramoji Film City. He has been sharing updates from the set on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s happening behind the scenes.
Today on Aug 17th, Munawar visited the Charminar in Hyderabad, and a video of the visit quickly became popular online. Fans gathered around his car, taking videos and photos.
He was also seen at Pista House, where he happily clicked pictures with fans.
Details about First Copy and Munawar’s character are still a secret, but a teaser for the show was released during Eid. The teaser brings back memories of 1999, a time when DVDs were popular, and people would make a “first copy” of movies on DVD a day before they were officially released in theaters.
First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Kurji Productions. Fans will need to wait a bit longer to find out more about this exciting new project.