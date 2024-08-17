Fans go gaga as Munawar Faruqui makes surprise visit to Charminar

Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui, the well-known comedian, actor, and winner of Bigg Boss 17, is about to start a new chapter in his career with his first web series, ‘First Copy.’ He is currently busy filming in Hyderabad.

Munawar has a 24-day shooting schedule and is working at the famous Ramoji Film City. He has been sharing updates from the set on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s happening behind the scenes.

Today on Aug 17th, Munawar visited the Charminar in Hyderabad, and a video of the visit quickly became popular online. Fans gathered around his car, taking videos and photos.

#MunawarFaruqui has a huge fanbase in Hyderabad as well. pic.twitter.com/DNNUlPQwgw — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) August 17, 2024

He was also seen at Pista House, where he happily clicked pictures with fans.

Details about First Copy and Munawar’s character are still a secret, but a teaser for the show was released during Eid. The teaser brings back memories of 1999, a time when DVDs were popular, and people would make a “first copy” of movies on DVD a day before they were officially released in theaters.

First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Kurji Productions. Fans will need to wait a bit longer to find out more about this exciting new project.