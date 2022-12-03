Fans go gaga over Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth’s unseen photo

Mumbai: There’s a new couple in tinsel town! Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumored to be dating for a while now. Though they never confirmed it officially, their social media moves and public appearances together are enough to tell what’s brewing between the two.

The latest photo of Siddharth and Aditi has emerged on social media. The two were recently spotted coming out of a cafe in Mumbai adding more fuel to their relationship rumors. It is said that they tried dodging the media but were papped. Check out the photos below.

Aditi and Siddharth reportedly met on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samundram last year, after which they started dating. On April 17, Aditi shared a photo of Siddharth from Maha Samudram and wished him on his birthday with a lovely note.

Her post read, “Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chase dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad, and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah.”

On Aditi Rao Hydari’s 36th birthday in October, Siddharth too penned a lovely note for her alongside an unseen photo of them together. Though the rumored couple remained tight-lipped about the relationship Siddharth’s birthday message for Aditi spoke volumes about their blossoming love.

They were also seen together at the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh last year.

Their Maha Samudram co-star Sharwanand too made sensational comments on Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s relationship on the sets of Balakrishnan Unstoppable, which went crazy viral then.

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari was first married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2009. They called it quits in 2013. Siddharth, on the other hand, was married to Meghna. The couple, who got married in 2003, ended their relationship in 2007.