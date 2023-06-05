Fans go gaga over THIS NEW couple in B-town – Watch

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been causing quite a stir in the media due to ongoing dating rumours. Although neither of them has addressed their relationship status officially, recent sightings have fueled the speculation. Navya was recently seen with Sid outside a cafe in Bandra, where she tried to hide her face. They later appeared together at a party, which piqued people’s interest even more. Siddhant was also seen in Mumbai celebrating Navya’s mother’s Shweta Bachchan Nanda birthday.

To add to the mystery, the couple was recently seen arriving at the airport together after returning from a vacation in Goa. Navya and Siddhant were both seen wearing matching white t-shirts, with Siddhant also wearing a cap and mask. The video of their airport encounter quickly went viral, and fans couldn’t stop gushing about their adorable chemistry.

Interestingly, Siddhant had posted a photo of himself standing on a balcony wearing a white (vest) a few days ago, along with a caption that raised eyebrows. “You don’t have to be there, babe…” read his caption. This added to the speculation and excitement surrounding their rumoured relationship.

During the promotion of his recent film, ‘Phone Bhooth,’ Siddhant was asked about a rumour about himself that he would like to be true. In response, he expressed his desire for the dating rumour to be true, which piqued the interest of fans even more.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Meanwhile, Navya has been wowing everyone with her business ventures. She is the CEO and co-owner of ‘Aara Health,’ a women’s health and wellness company. Her podcast, ‘What the Hell Navya,’ has also gained a lot of attention and praise.

Fans are waiting for an official confirmation from Siddhant and Navya as the rumours continue to circulate.