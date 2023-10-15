Fans spot Anushka Sharma’s baby bump during world cup – Watch

The actress was seen wearing an oversized white dress. Her baby bump was visible while she was interacting with another cricketer's wife.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 12:44 pm IST
Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

Mumbai: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child together, as per rumours and reports. The news of Anushka’s pregnancy surfaced after the couple asked paps not to take pictures.

In the latest video, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is seen hiding her baby bump during the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. The actress was spotted in the stands and shown by various cameramen while hiding her baby bump during the match. The video is doing rounds on social media now.

The video shared on X (formerly Twitter) account, Anushka was seen hiding her baby bump. In the video, Virat was seen holding the hand of Anushka while they made their way through the lobby.

The actress was seen wearing an oversized white dress. Her baby bump was visible while she was interacting with another cricketer’s wife. Checkout the video below

Some rumours mills suggest that the couple will make an official announcement after Anushka completes promotion of her next film ‘Chakda Xpress’ while others are of the opinion that Anushka will announce her pregnancy in the third trimester just like how they did during Vamika.

