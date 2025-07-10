Mumbai: Isn’t it always heartwarming to witness celebrities from different worlds come together? Something similar recently took everyone by surprise when superstar Aamir Khan made an unexpected trip to Hyderabad, all for a very special reason involving ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan was the one who named the couple’s daughter Mira in a touching naming ceremony held in Hyderabad. In a heartfelt revelation, Vishnu Vishal shared that he and Jwala went through multiple failed IVF attempts and were on the verge of giving up, until Aamir Khan stepped in.

Jwala Gutta stayed at Aamir Khan’s house

Recalling their emotional journey, Vishnu said that Aamir not only connected them to a doctor in Mumbai who helped make their dream come true but also went out of his way to host Jwala Gutta at his home during her treatment. “Jwala stayed with Aamir sir’s mother and sisters for almost 10 months. They took such good care of her,” Vishnu told Deccan Chronicle.

The bond between them only grew stronger over time. Vishnu revealed that it was during a heartfelt conversation that he asked Aamir to name their daughter and the actor flew down all the way to Hyderabad to do so.

Sharing a beautiful family moment on July 6, Vishnu Vishal wrote on X, “Introducing our MIRA… A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one.”

Interestingly, Aamir and Vishnu first met during the Chennai floods in 2023, when both were stuck in the same locality in Old Mahabalipuram Road. The rescue and the aftermath formed the beginning of a close friendship between the two.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is riding high on the success of his recently released film Sitaare Zameen Par.