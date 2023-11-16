Fans want to lock Amitabh Bachchan in bathroom on World Cup finale day, why?

Mumbai: In a thrilling semi-final clash against New Zealand on Tuesday, team India secured a spot in the ICC World Cup finals 2023 which is set to take place on November 19 against either South Africa or Australia. Fans are eagerly anticipating the historic moment when India vies for the championship trophy.
As the big day approaches, fans are now warning Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan not to watch the ICC World Cup finale. But why? This caution comes after Big B shared a superstition of his own – he congratulated Team India for their major win in the semi-final. In a surprising revelation, he shared that India tends to win when he refrains from watching the matches.
Following this, fans have taken to social media to express their superstition-induced concerns. Some fans are playfully advising Amitabh Bachchan to avoid watching the final match, while others suggest more drastic measures, including jokingly proposing to lock him in the bathroom on the day of the championship clash.
This quirky superstition surrounding Amitabh Bachchan has added a touch of humour and excitement to the pre-game discussions among fans. Check out the tweets below.