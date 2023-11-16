Fans want to lock Amitabh Bachchan in bathroom on World Cup finale day, why?

Mumbai: In a thrilling semi-final clash against New Zealand on Tuesday, team India secured a spot in the ICC World Cup finals 2023 which is set to take place on November 19 against either South Africa or Australia. Fans are eagerly anticipating the historic moment when India vies for the championship trophy.

As the big day approaches, fans are now warning Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan not to watch the ICC World Cup finale. But why? This caution comes after Big B shared a superstition of his own – he congratulated Team India for their major win in the semi-final. In a surprising revelation, he shared that India tends to win when he refrains from watching the matches.

T 4831 – when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Following this, fans have taken to social media to express their superstition-induced concerns. Some fans are playfully advising Amitabh Bachchan to avoid watching the final match, while others suggest more drastic measures, including jokingly proposing to lock him in the bathroom on the day of the championship clash.

This quirky superstition surrounding Amitabh Bachchan has added a touch of humour and excitement to the pre-game discussions among fans. Check out the tweets below.

@juniorbachchan sunday ko sir ko bathroom main lock karna 😃 — 𝐀𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐝 (@arvind_tty1) November 15, 2023

Dont watch final match please sir 🙏 — Lohith_Rebelified🔥🦖 (@Rebelism_18) November 15, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan sir, please be like this on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/A7hpPL0Tfa — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) November 15, 2023

Bachchan saab, 19 Nov ko aankhon par kheere rakh kar basement me so jaana. Jab patakho ki awaaz aaye tabhi bahar aana. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 15, 2023

Inko final ke din kisi remote island pe lock karne ka prabandh kiya jaye… — 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘬𝘶𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯.𝘫𝘱𝘨 (@prenkuchan) November 15, 2023