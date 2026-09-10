Farah Khan fails to recognise ‘bismillah’ written on painting, gets trolled

In the latest video, Farah gives viewers a glimpse of her home and shows Ali Fazal a painting displayed on one of her walls

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Ali Fazal at Farah Khan's home
Ali Fazal at Farah Khan's home (YouTube)

Mumbai: Farah Khan may be known for films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, but these days, her fun-filled vlogs and celebrity home visits are arguably getting her more attention online than her films. Her latest vlog featuring actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha has now landed her in the middle of a social media controversy.

In the latest video, Farah gives viewers a glimpse of her home and shows Ali Fazal a painting displayed on one of her walls. She then asks him, “Can you read Urdu? What’s written here?”

Ali initially struggles to read the words on the painting and appears to fumble before the text is identified as “Bismillah-ar-Rahman-ar-Rahim.”

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The light-hearted moment, however, did not go down well with some viewers. Farah has since faced criticism online, with some social media users questioning why she could not identify the Islamic phrase herself and pointing to her Muslim family background.

The painting also has an interesting history. Farah revealed that the artwork was gifted to her by legendary artist M.F. Husain when she moved into her new home. In the vlog, she also showed a photograph of herself with the celebrated painter.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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