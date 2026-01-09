Mumbai: Farah Khan, the renowned filmmaker, recently made headlines with her humorous comment about the luxury of her Mumbai home. While joking about the value of her watchman’s quarters, Farah revealed that even the watchman’s house in her building is worth Rs. 15 crore. The remark took place during a candid vlog with Rakhi Sawant.

A Humorous Exchange with Rakhi Sawant

When Rakhi arrived at Farah’s apartment in an auto rickshaw, she asked the security guard how much an apartment in the building would cost. The guard casually mentioned Rs. 15 crore. Rakhi, clearly surprised, said, “My house is bigger than yours. Yours is worth Rs. 15 crore and mine is Rs. 50 crore.”

Farah responded with a playful tone, “Mera ghar 15 crore ka nahi hai bhai, tu mere ghar ki market down kyun kar rahi? Voh toh watchman ki kholi 15 crore ki hai humari building mein” (My house isn’t worth Rs. 15 crore, brother! Why are you bringing down my property’s market value? The watchman’s house in our building is worth Rs. 15 crore).

Farah’s Lavish Home

When Rakhi asked about the actual cost of Farah’s home, the filmmaker jokingly said, “I can’t tell that. I have two more floors and a swimming pool too.” Farah’s playful response and light-hearted vibe continued as Rakhi teased her about Bollywood, saying that all the money in the industry goes to Farah.

Farah’s cooking vlogs, which she started in 2024, have gained immense popularity. In these vlogs, she visits celebrities’ homes to learn their signature dishes and shares fun conversations. Her cook, Dilip, has also become a social media sensation.

Farah’s last directorial venture was Happy New Year in 2014, but she continues to choreograph hit songs. Most recently, she choreographed the song Gafoor from The Ba**ds of Bollywood, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, which has become a hit.