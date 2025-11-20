Farah Khan shares ‘best type of shoot day with Vijay Varma, Fatima and Manish Malhotra

Mumbai: Farah Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of a fun-filled shoot day with Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manish Malhotra.

The post captures the lively camaraderie on set, giving a peek into the joyful moments behind the scenes. On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie featuring herself with Vijay, Fatima, and Manish. In the image, all four can be seen smiling as the designer captures the candid moment.

Alongside the photo, Farah wrote, “Best type of shoot day.. food , friends n gossip with #gustaakhishq .. n oh, we shot a vlog too with the best host @manishmalhotra05 n @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh.” All looked their sartorial best, adding glamour and style to the fun-filled shoot day.”

Farah shares a close bond of friendship with Manish Malhotra and has been actively promoting his production, “Gustaakh Ishq.” She has publicly supported the film and shared its teaser on her social media handles.

The upcoming romantic comedy also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. “Gustaakh Ishq” will be produced under Manish Malhotra’s new production banner known as Stage5 Production. Set against the bustling lanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading kothis (heritage homes) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” tells a story of love, passion, and unspoken longing.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, “Gustaakh Ishq” will hit theatres on 28th November. In a recent interview with IANS, Vijay Varma shared his experience of working alongside actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. He described Fatima as a delight to work with and praised her professionalism on set.

Vijay shared, “I really like to work with her. To be very honest, she is a very real person, a very capable actor. At the same time, she is extremely fun-loving and a chill person. And extremely sincere — she has to get it right, and she has to do her best. She has to give more than 100% in every shot. I really enjoyed working with her.”