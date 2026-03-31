Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan’s latest vlog is not just about celebrity visits, it shines a light on her cook Dilip, who has now become an internet sensation.

Once a teenager from a small village in Bihar, Dilip Mukhiya began his journey with just Rs 250 given by his father. He moved to Mumbai in search of work and started as a helper in households. Today, at 42, he is one of the most unexpected internet stars.

Farah Reveals Dilip’s Growing Fame and Salary Buzz

During the vlog at Krishna Shroff’s house, Farah joked about Dilip’s rising status. She said his salary would now be “50,” referring to Krishna’s show.

Dilip, surprised, asked, “My salary is going to be Rs 50,000?” Farah laughed and replied, “Kaneez ki umeedein,” teasing his expectations.

The moment reflected how Dilip has gone from being behind the scenes to becoming a talking point himself.

Dilip has been working with Farah for the past 11 years. Previously, during another vlog Farah had told Ashneer Grover’s mother: “He joined me with a salary of Rs 20,000. Today, I can’t tell you how much he earns.”

In just one year, Dilip has achieved what many take years to build. He has appeared in ads for major brands, walked at events like YouTube FanFest, and even travelled abroad.

Celebrities adore him. Actress Shruti Haasan calls him “the real star,” while Jackie Shroff shares a friendly bond with him.

Sharing Screen Space With Shah Rukh Khan

Dilip’s rise reached another level when he shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a Myntra advertisement directed by Farah Khan.

In the ad, Dilip confidently instructs Shah Rukh Khan while he chops onions and even cracks a joke referencing Kal Ho Naa Ho. From giving directions to Bollywood’s biggest star to appearing alongside Kiara Advani, Dilip proved his growing confidence on screen.

The Real Star of Farah’s Vlogs

From chopping vegetables in Mumbai kitchens to becoming a familiar face on social media, Dilip’s journey is inspiring and unique.

Farah Khan’s vlogs have turned him into more than just a cook, they have made him a personality audiences look forward to. Today, Dilip is not just part of the background, he is one of the main reasons people tune in.