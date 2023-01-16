Farah Khan to host Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan quits

Mumbai: In a sad news for all Bigg Boss 16 fans, superstar Salman Khan will not be hosting the show from the next weekend ka vaar. If the reports are to be believed, the actor bid adieu to his hosting duties because his contract with the reality show got ended on January 12.

Speculations were rife that filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar will be stepping in Salman’s shoes to host Bigg Boss 16 from this week. However, according to latest update by The Khabri, not Karan but Farah Khan will be replacing Bhaijaan.

Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #BB16

As we revealed Earlier #SalmanKhan is not hosting #BiggBoss16 anymore untill Finale, Now

Change In Plans #FarahKhan to host #WeekendKaVaar instead of #KaranJohar from Next for 2 weeks as #SajidKhan came out of the house.#Salman will host #GrandFinale — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 16, 2023

Yes, you read that right! Farah is likely to be appointed as the show host for the second time now. She hosted Bigg Boss season 8 when Salman bid adieu due to his filming schedule of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, an official announcement on the same is still awaited.

Salman Khan or Farah Khan, who do you think is the best Bigg Boss host? Comment below.