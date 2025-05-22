Farah Khan turns Shah Rukh Khan into a chef

Mumbai: In a recent hilarious advertisement, filmmaker Farah Khan turned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan into a chef.

The amusing clip showcases Shah Rukh like never before, blending humor and charm as he tries his hand at cooking under Farah’s playful direction. Shah Rukh is seen chopping onions in Myntra’s latest campaign for EORS 2025.

Farah Khan teams up with Shah Rukh and Kiara Advani for their first-ever commercial together. However, Farah shakes things up by canceling the planned ad shoot. To add to the fun, the choreographer enlists her favorite celebrity house help, Dilip, to help manage the actors by assigning them chores instead of acting.

In the video, what unfolds is a hilarious comedy of errors as Shah Rukh and Kiara find themselves doing everything but shooting the commercial. From chopping vegetables and playing dumb charades to taking selfies with the crew and running errands, the pair gets amusingly caught up in Farah’s growing list of chores. The ad concludes with Shah Rukh and Kiara relaxing with popcorn, entertained by Farah’s spontaneous dance rehearsal.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress shared the video on her Instagram handle, writing, “Came ready to shoot but @iamsrk and I ended up doing everything except the ad! @farahkhankunder cancelled it—and honestly, can’t blame her.”

Interestingly, Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a longstanding friendship that spans many years. They have worked together on numerous successful films, such as ‘Main Hoon Na,’ ‘Om Shanti Om,’ and ‘Happy New Year.’

This ad marks Farah Khan’s first project with Kiara Advani.

A few days ago, Farah shared a biscuit commercial featuring Shah Rukh Khan, where he opened up about the significance of fantasies in life. He described them as a vital part of the human experience that goes beyond mere dreams. The ‘Pathaan’ actor highlighted that fantasies are a rich and vivid expression of the imagination—an energizing way of experiencing life that nourishes the soul.

Sharing a video of SRK talking about his fantasies. Farah wrote, “Shah Rukh, maine toh itna hi poocha tha ki fantasy ke baare me tumhara kya khayaal hai Tum ne toh Fantasy pe movie hi bana di.”