Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to have a Nikah? Details inside

Mumbai: B-town’s head-over-heels in love couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to exchange the wedding vows. They will be tying the knot on February 19 in an intimate ceremony at a farmhouse in Khandala, following which Farhan and Shibani will register their marriage in court on February 21, reports said.

Ahead of their big day, it was speculated that the couple will get married in a Maharashtrian wedding on Feb 19. However, according to latest updates, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are neither having a nikah nor a traditional Hindu wedding.

Speaking to India Today, a source said, “They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won’t be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19.”

Their fans are eagerly waiting to see them as a married couple. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already kickstarted on Thursday (February 17) and several celebrities were spotted making their way to Farhan’s Mumbai residence, which was all decked out with lights and colorful flowers. Pictures and videos have been doing rounds on internet.

Bollywood celebrities who are likely to attend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s big day are — Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Alia Bhatt, among others. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding the guest list yet.