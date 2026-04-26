Faridabad woman throws 18-month-old daughter in drain, held

The baby's body was found stuck in an iron mesh along a drain by two school children

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 6:54 pm IST
Woman throwing 18-month-old girl into drain in Faridabad, police investigation ongoing.
Faridabad mother kills baby girl

Faridabad: A woman allegedly killed her 18-month-old child – her sixth daughter – by throwing her into a drain in Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh, claiming she committed the crime as she was unable to take care of her family due to poverty, according to police.

The incident occurred near Dheeraj Nagar on April 23 when the girl’s body was found stuck in an iron mesh along a drain by two school children, the police said on Sunday, adding the body was retrieved and sent for a postmortem.

A Crime Branch team, which was probing the case, found CCTV footage showing the girl’s mother carrying her in her arms in the area. She then returned alone. The police took the woman into custody, and during questioning, she confessed to throwing the girl into the drain, they said.

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The infant died of drowning.

The accused was identified as Neelam, a native of Madhubani in Bihar. She lived in Faridabad with her husband Sanjay, who works in a private firm, the police said.

A senior investigating officer said that during interrogation, the woman said that the deceased was the youngest of her six daughters and that she was driven to commit the crime due to poverty.

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“She revealed that her family’s financial situation was extremely poor, and with six daughters, she was unable to raise them properly,” the officer said.

Police spokesperson Yashpal said they are investigating the matter and the entire picture will be clear soon.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 6:54 pm IST

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