Hyderabad: Woman kills 14 month old after argument with husband

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a mother smothered her 14-month-old daughter after a quarrel with her husband at Risala Bazaar, Golconda, on Sunday evening. The woman has been arrested by the police.

The accused, Ghousia Begum, is married to an auto driver named Amir Ali. The couple’s daughter was named Umme Ahmed.

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An argument reportedly broke out Amir and Ghousia between over festival clothes. After Amir left the house in a fit of anger, Gausia Begum allegedly smothered her 14-month-old daughter with a pillow, killing the infant.

After the incident, Gausia Begum surrendered at the Golconda Police Station, and police have taken up the investigation.