Hyderabad: Woman kills 14 month old after argument with husband

An argument reportedly broke out between the couple over festival clothes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 11:20 pm IST
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Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a mother smothered her 14-month-old daughter after a quarrel with her husband at Risala Bazaar, Golconda, on Sunday evening. The woman has been arrested by the police.

The accused, Ghousia Begum, is married to an auto driver named Amir Ali. The couple’s daughter was named Umme Ahmed.

An argument reportedly broke out Amir and Ghousia between over festival clothes. After Amir left the house in a fit of anger, Gausia Begum allegedly smothered her 14-month-old daughter with a pillow, killing the infant.

Subhan Haleem
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After the incident, Gausia Begum surrendered at the Golconda Police Station, and police have taken up the investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 11:20 pm IST

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