Farmers block Kodad-Khammam road over delayed paddy procurement in Telangana

Hyderabad: A large number of farmers held a protest in the Suryapet district of Telangana on Saturday, April 11, by blocking the Kodad-Khammam road over delayed procurement of paddy.

The protestors were supported by leaders from different farmer organisations who were sitting on the highway, leading to traffic jams. The farmers accused authorities of failing to commence the procurement process despite establishing procurement centres due to the absence of facilities.

Farmers claimed that their paddy has been stacked in procurement centres for about a month now without any procurement. Furthermore, they pointed out that their centres started functioning a few days ago, but the procurement has failed to begin.

Farmers called upon authorities to issue “mill tags” immediately, as without them, procurement could not take place. Mill tags are essential documents needed to transport paddy to rice mills.

Farmers complained about rice mills demanding proper documentation before purchasing paddy from them. As a result, they were obliged to sell their paddy at reduced prices ranging between Rs 1,900 and Rs 2,000 per quintal against a support price of Rs 2,300.

Moreover, they have observed that there were just a few centres for procurement even though huge farming is being done in the area, which resulted in stockpiling of crops.

The agitation ended after the police intervened and ensured the farmers of conveying their demands to higher authorities.