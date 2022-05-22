Farmers can shift power away from the Centre: CM KCR in Delhi

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday said that it is not a difficult task for farmers to shift power from the central government. He said that all the farm leaders in the country have to unite and fight until the central government does right by them.

CM KCR addressed the gathering of families of martyred farmers from during the farmers’ struggle last year and the martyred soldiers of Galwan valley clashes. He was accompanied by the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann. They distributed cheques to the bereaved families.

KCR said, “It is painful to question why our country is the way it is. Everything has to be struggled for, and what is the root of this? There are many things people have to fight for and die for.” He said that other countries also struggle, but no country sees problems like India does.

“You forced the central government to repeal its laws, and kept the struggle ongoing. My request is that the farmers struggle must be kept running. Farmers from the south, north, east and west should unite and fight. It is our right. We work hard to feed the country, and justice must be done.”

“We should not have to struggle. If farmers want it, then power can be shifted easily. To shift power, I request you to support the party that, in the coming elections, will promise constitutional guarantee to famers about providing the fair price for crops.”

KCR took the stage after a brief note by Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar, who had spoken to the gathering about the various schemes implemented by the Telangana state governemnt like Rythu bhima, 24 hour electricity, financial support schemes, etc.

KCR said, “Before the formation of Telangana state, the situation of farmers in the state was very bad. There were many farmer suicides daily. But today with God’s grace, there is uninterrupted power supply to every farmer. The Centre in Delhi wants us to put meters and collect money for electricity. We have said that we will not put meters, we will rather die.”

“Whenever a state government tries to do something for farmer’s welfare, they do not like it. You must know the kind of things they do when you were protesting,” he said.

“You had to fight till the Centre hears you. Those who were martyred cannot be brought back, but we can support you. The whole country is with you,” he said, paying his respects to the martyrs and their families.