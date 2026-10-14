Farmers gave up 70 acre land for Kapra lake revival: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Farmers have voluntarily given up 70 acre of land in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Kapra lake, allowing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to undertake its development, the agency said on Wednesday, October 14.

The lake is being developed at a cost of Rs 35 crore. HYDRAA aims to develop the lake into a habitat for migratory birds.

The lake, spanning across 112 acre, is one of the 14 being restored by HYDRAA in the second phase. Approximately 60 per cent of the development work have been completed.

— HYDRAA is restoring Kapra Lake with an investment of ₹35 crore, with nearly 60% of the works completed. The project focuses on protecting wetlands, providing a habitat for migratory birds, preserving biodiversity, and creating a cleaner, greener space for the public.#HYDRAA… pic.twitter.com/nq8KNaMoK0 — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) October 14, 2026

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The wetland is also recognised by the central government as a key space for maintaining urban environmental balance. It is a habitat for 470 species of migratory birds arriving from Australia, Europe and various other parts of the world, the agency said.

Once fully restored, the lake will help in flood prevention, groundwater recharge and biodiversity conservation. HYDRAA is also building walking tracks around the lake, sturdy fencing and inlet-outlet systems.