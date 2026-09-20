Farmers lift Jurala project gates for water supply in Gadwal

According to reports the protest was initiated on Saturday, September 19 when the farmers gathered at the Jurala project and called for release of water since the crops are drying up.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Farmers protest at the Juruala Project in Gadwal
Farmers protest at the Juruala Project in Gadwal

Hyderabad: Upset that the Telangana government allegedly ignored their demand for water supply, farmers in Gadwal lifted the gates of the Jurala Project for crop irrigation on Sunday, September 20.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) claimed that the government ignored the farmers’ protests over water scarcity. As their crops were withering, farmers reached the Jurala project, broke the locks, lifted the left canal gates, and released the water themselves.

In a post on X, the BRS alleged that after the farmers lifted the gates, officials shut them again. It added that to prevent farmers from resorting to agitation, police were deployed at Jurala.

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Subhan Bakery

According to reports, the protest began on Saturday, September 19, when farmers gathered at the Jurala project and demanded the release of water, saying their crops were drying up.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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