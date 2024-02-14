Farmers’ march: Security arrangements at Delhi borders

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 5:33 pm IST
New Delhi: Police remove 'Welcome to Delhi' signboard as security arrangements have been tightened near the Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Police remove ‘Welcome to Delhi’ signboard as security arrangements have been tightened near the Singhu border in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Police remove ‘Welcome to Delhi’ signboard as security arrangements have been tightened near the Singhu border in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: People make way through concrete barricades installed as part of security arrangements near the Singhu border in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Police remove ‘Welcome to Delhi’ signboard as security arrangements have been tightened near the Singhu border in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: People make way through concrete barricades installed as part of security arrangements near the Singhu border in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Gurugram: Barricades put up at Delhi- Gurugram border near Sirhaul toll plaza in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo march, in Gurugram, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 5:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button