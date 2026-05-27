Farmers protest after Muslims boycott cow slaughter in Karnataka’s Hassan

Hassan: Tensions prevailed in Karnataka’s Hassan district after anxious dairy farmers threatened to escalate their protests following a decline in business triggered by Muslims’ collective effort to boycott cow slaughter.

On Tuesday morning, May 26, several farmers arrived at the weekly cattle fair in Hassan, anticipating high demand, only to face a shocking reality. Many were left with no buyers, as the boycott on cow slaughter caused significant ripples, leading to a steep decline in cattle purchases.

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For some farmers, the profit from these fairs every Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 am serves as a major opportunity to fund their upcoming crop cycles. However, with the Muslim community announcing a boycott on the slaughter of cows, bulls, buffaloes, or oxen, the anxious farmers held a protest. They threatened to march their cattle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office if their livelihoods were impacted.

“We have been selling cattle for generations; it is our primary livelihood,” said Vokkaliga Gowda, one of the protesting dairy farmers. “Right now, I desperately need Rs 40,000 to purchase seeds and fertilisers for the upcoming agricultural season. I do not care if the money comes from the government, an independent organisation, or the Muslim community; I need it to survive. If they prevent us from trading our livestock, we will have no choice but to take out our cattle at the deputy commissioner’s doorstep.”

Representing the Muslim organisations in Hassan, advocate Anshad-e-Palya said the decision was motivated by the increase in targeted intimidation by self-proclaimed cow vigilante groups.

“Intimidating posters were erected across several Muslim-majority neighbourhoods warning community members against buying cattle,” Anshad said. “The text explicitly threatened that anyone found handling cattle would see their homes razed. We checked this with the police, municipal corporation, and the district administration, all of whom denied installing them. Clearly, some miscreants might have done this, and strict action needs to be taken.”

Superintendent of Police Hassan Shubhanwita told media that government agencies were not involved in putting up the posters. “As of now, no complaint has been filed. However, I have asked the local inspector to check where the banner was printed and who gave the order. The stuff mentioned in the banner is totally false, and no one has the authority to raze houses,” she added.