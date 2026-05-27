Muslims in Hangal, Hassan decide against cow slaughter during Bakrid

Hassan: In a significant gesture aimed at promoting communal harmony, Muslim communities in Karnataka’s Hangal and Hassan regions have decided not to slaughter cows, bulls, buffaloes or oxen during this year’s Bakrid celebrations.

Addressing a press conference, Anjuman Islam Hangal Committee president Nazir Ahmed Savanur said various Anjuman committees and Panch committees of Hangal taluk held a joint meeting on Monday and unanimously resolved against cattle slaughter during the festival.

He said the decision was taken respecting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and to strengthen brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims.

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“We want communal harmony to prevail in society. Following the appeal made by Muslim religious leaders, we have started creating awareness within our community against sacrificing cows, bulls, buffaloes and oxen during Bakrid,” he said.

Nazir Ahmed further stated that both communities have lived together with mutual respect for generations and such initiatives would help maintain peace and unity in society.

In a similar development, Muslim organisations in Hassan district also announced that they would refrain from slaughtering cows during Bakrid this year.

State coordinator of the Federation of Muslim Organisations and advocate Anshad Palya said the community had voluntarily taken the decision keeping social harmony and public sentiments in mind.