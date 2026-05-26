Special exam to be held later for students celebrating Bakrid: DU to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Tuesday, May 26, assured the Delhi High Court of holding a special examination after July 4 for law faculty students who miss their semester examination that coincides with Eid ul-Adha (Bakrid) on May 28.

The varsity’s counsel made the statement before Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was hearing a petition by a sixth-semester Law Faculty student on the issue.

The DU counsel said students should email the Law Faculty Dean by tomorrow regarding their decision not to appear in the examination.

“(The DU counsel said) Students belonging to the minority community and/or students who wish to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Azha on May 28, 2026, may inform the Dean, Faculty of Law, by tomorrow (Wednesday) and the exam proposed to be held on that day will be held after July 4. Taking his statement on record, the petition is disposed of,” the court said.

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The court clarified that the rescheduled examination will be communicated to the students who have sought exemption at least one week in advance.

The petitioner, Saif Rashid Saeed, objected to the DU’s decision to proceed with holding the examination on May 28 despite the Central government notifying that date as a holiday of Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid.

The petition said the varsity’s refusal to hold the examination on May 28 was manifestly arbitrary, unreasonable and deprived the petitioner and other similarly placed students of their right to peacefully observe and celebrate an important religious festival.

The petitioner’s counsel said even the Supreme Court and the high court have declared May 28 as a holiday for the festival.