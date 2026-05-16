Farmers protest at Yadadri Collectorate over delay in paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Angry farmers staged a sit-in in front of the Telangana‘s Collectorate office in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, protesting against the delay in the non-procurement of paddy.

Several farmers from Indrapalanegar village in Ramannapet Mandal came with sacks of paddy to meet the officer. When they were not allowed inside the premises, they threw the bags and sat there.

They stated that even after 50 days, their crops were not being taken to the procurement centre.

One farmer, speaking to the media, alleged they have been running from pillar to post to get their crops to the paddy procurement centres, but in vain.

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“When we go to the Collector’s office, we are directed to the Madal Revenue Officer (MRO). When we go there, he directs us here,” said the farmer.

According to the farmer, officials told him that paddy is being procured across the district, but only in their village.

He further said that during the Gram Panchayat Elections, the entire village had voted for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate, who won.

“Because we have a BRS Sarpanch, MLA Vemula Veeresham, is getting to us by delaying the procurement process,” the farmer alleged.

Angry farmers staged a sit-in in front of the Collectorate office in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, protesting against the delay in non-procurement of paddy.



Several farmers from Indrapalanegar village in Ramannapet Mandal came with sacks of paddy to meet the officer. When they were not… pic.twitter.com/zfr4MWmdCR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 16, 2026

Vemula Veeresham, a former BRS leader, switched loyalties to the Congress just before the 2023 Assembly Elections.

“The officials told us that the MLA is obstructing the procurement out of personal grudges. What should we do?” asks the farmer.

The farmer warned that if the delay continues, one of them might take an extreme step.