Farmers protest to cause traffic jam on Bengaluru airport road

Bengaluru: Air passengers and commuters travelling on the road leading to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport have been advised to plan their journeys carefully on Friday, June 5, as a massive farmers’ protest is expected to cause severe traffic congestion along the airport corridor.

The protest, organized by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar, is being held against the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) land acquisition proposal in Chikkaballapur district. More than 5,000 farmers are expected to participate in a large-scale motorcycle rally from Chikkaballapur to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

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The agitation stems from the proposed acquisition of nearly 2,800 acres of fertile agricultural land in 13 villages of Jangamakote Hobli in Sidlaghatta taluk. Farmers have been staging an indefinite protest for the past 80 days, demanding that the government withdraw the land acquisition process intended for industrial development.

According to organizers, thousands of motorcycles will travel along the National Highway through Devanahalli, Yelahanka, Hebbal Flyover and Mekhri Circle before reaching Vidhana Soudha. Given the scale of the rally, authorities anticipate major traffic snarls and possible temporary disruptions on roads connecting the city to the international airport.

Passengers heading to the airport have been urged to leave much earlier than usual to avoid missing flights. Traffic experts have also recommended considering alternative routes and rail-based connectivity options wherever feasible.

Police personnel will be deployed at key junctions along the rally route to regulate traffic and maintain law and order. However, commuters have been warned to expect delays, especially during the morning and afternoon hours when the rally is expected to pass through major traffic corridors.

With thousands of protesters expected on the roads, Friday could witness one of the biggest traffic disruptions in recent weeks on the airport stretch, making advance travel planning essential for air travellers.