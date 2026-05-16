Karnataka: Farmers detained for protesting Mittal steel project land transfer

Ballari: Tension prevailed in Kudatini on Saturday, May 16, after police detained protesting farmers opposing the proposed transfer of land earlier acquired for the ArcelorMittal steel project.

The farmers, who are part of the land-affected families, had announced that they would enter the disputed land symbolically using bullock carts to protest what they allege is an unfair transfer process by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

From early morning, hundreds of farmers from Kudatini and surrounding villages gathered and began marching towards the land via the bypass road. However, police personnel stopped them midway, leading to heated arguments between the protesters and authorities.

As the situation turned tense, police detained over 100 farmers, including leaders of the protest committee, and shifted them to a school ground in Toranagallu as a preventive measure. A few farmers continued their sit-in protest at the spot, raising slogans against the government and KIADB.

The farmers allege that land acquired years ago for the steel project was taken at low compensation rates, and now the government is attempting to transfer or reallocate the same land at higher market value without addressing their concerns.

They demanded either the return of their land or compensation based on current market rates. “If the project is not coming up, the land should be given back. Otherwise, we must be paid fair compensation as per today’s land value,” protesters said.

Protest leaders, including U Basavaraj, J Satyababu, Jangli Saab and Tippeswamy, were among those detained.

Police deployed over 100 personnel across Kudatini–Toranagallu to prevent escalation. Barricades were placed along key routes leading to the land, and movement in the area was temporarily restricted.

Authorities later brought the situation under control, though traffic movement in the region was briefly affected during the protest.